Six Bajrang Dal members booked for disrupting entertainment programme, vandalising venue in Mangaluru

March 26, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police said the six men were opposed to the holding of “Rang Barse” programme at Maroli.

The Hindu Bureau

Bajrang Dal activists disrupted an entertainment programme and vandalised a venue at Maroli in Mangaluru on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The city police booked six Bajrang Dal activists on charges of vandalising the venue of an entertainment programme at Maroli in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The programme was scheduled between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and it began around noon. Around 2 p.m., the men came to the venue. They had a heated exchange with the organisers and said they would not allow such a programme to go on.

Members of Bajrang Dal had a heated exchange with the organisers of an event in Maroli. They damaged the posters and flexes of the event at the venue and also brought down some publicity materials.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a video of the altercation that has gone viral, a Bajrang Dal member is heard saying, “We have told you to stop the programme in nice words. But you are not listening. Do not bring names of Member of Parliament and MLAs here. We will take action to stop the programme.” The activists then damaged posters and flexes of the event displayed outside the venue and also brought down some publicity materials.

The local Kankanady Town police rushed to the venue and took the men to their custody. On a complaint by the organiser, the police also registered a case against the six activists. They have been taken into police custody.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the city police had given permission to the organiser to hold the event by imposing several conditions. “If anybody is opposed to the event, a complaint should have been filed with the police. Instead, the group took law into their hands,” Mr. Jain said.

