Six arrested within hours of murder in Brahmavar

MANGALURU

16 February 2021 00:29 IST

A group of six persons is said to have murdered Naveen Naik (43), a resident of Hosuru near Brahmavar in Udupi district, on Sunday night. The police arrested all the six accused within three hours of the crime.

The police said that Naik had questioned the main accused, Gautham (27), who worked in the Malpe Fisheries Harbour, why he was visiting the house of a woman who was Naik’s neighbour, now and then. He had objected to the main accused having an affair with the woman aged 35 and a mother of a child. The woman was living separately from her husband. The main accused had threatened Naik over the matter, the police said. On Sunday night, at about 8.15 p.m., when Naik was alone in his house as his wife and two sons had gone out, Gautham with the five others arrived at the house and attacked him with lethal weapons. As they hit Naik on his head, he collapsed and died on the spot, the police said.

The police arrested Gautham and the five others within three hours of the crime. The accused persons have been charged under Sections 447 and 302 of IPC.

The police gave the names of other arrested persons as Manoj Bhandary (30), Dhanush (27), Chethan Kumar (24), Tilak Raj (36), all from Malpe, and Siddharth (23) of Kadike. They have seized a car used in the crime.