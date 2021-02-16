Six arrested within hours of murder in Brahmavar

A group of six persons is said to have murdered Naveen Naik (43), a resident of Hosuru near Brahmavar in Udupi district, on Sunday night. The police arrested all the six accused within three hours of the crime.
The police said that Naik had questioned the main accused, Gautham (27), who worked in the Malpe Fisheries Harbour, why he was visiting the house of a woman who was Naik’s neighbour, now and then. He had objected to the main accused having an affair with the woman aged 35 and a mother of a child. The woman was living separately from her husband. The main accused had threatened Naik over the matter, the police said. On Sunday night, at about 8.15 p.m., when Naik was alone in his house as his wife and two sons had gone out, Gautham with the five others arrived at the house and attacked him with lethal weapons. As they hit Naik on his head, he collapsed and died on the spot, the police said.
The police arrested Gautham and the five others within three hours of the crime. The accused persons have been charged under Sections 447 and 302 of IPC.
The police gave the names of other arrested persons as Manoj Bhandary (30), Dhanush (27), Chethan Kumar (24), Tilak Raj (36), all from Malpe, and Siddharth (23) of Kadike. They have seized a car used in the crime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath