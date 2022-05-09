Six arrested in murder case

The Mangaluru South Police on Monday arrested six men in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Rahul Tangalaya alias Kakke in Yemmekere on April 28 this year.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the names of the arrested persons as Mahendra Shetty (27) of Yemmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) of Bolar, Sushith (20) of Yemmekere, Dillesh Bangera (21) of Morgans Gate, Subham (26) of Bolar and P. Vishnu (20) of Yemmekere.

Mr. Kumar told reporters on Monday that the first four arrested men were directly involved in murder, while the remaining two were arrested for hatching a conspiracy for the murder. The police seized 10 different types of sharp weapons, two scooters, a motorcycle and five mobile phones from the arrested persons.

Mr. Kumar said that investigation has revealed that the deceased Rahul had attacked Shetty and Akshay Kumar in 2010 and 2020, respectively. In retaliation to these attacks, Shetty and Akshay met the other accused persons at a place near a temple in Bolar and planned the attack. Accordingly, Rahul was attacked and he died on the spot.

Mr. Kumar said that they are on the look-out for seven more persons who are also involved in the murder. Of the arrested persons, Sushith is an accused in an attempt to murder case, while Akshay Kumar is an accused in an assault case, he said.