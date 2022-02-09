Six arrested in city with ambergris

The Konaje Police have arrested six men and seized 3.480 kg of ambergris (commonly known as whale’s vomit), which is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Prashant (24) of Jadkal village in Kundapur taluk, Satyaraj (32) of Banashankari III Stage in Bengaluru, Rohit (27) of Tenkayadapadavu in Mangaluru taluk, Rajesh (37) of Addoor village in Mangaluru taluk, Virupaksha (37) of Tenkayadapadavu in Mangaluru Taluk and Nagaraj (31) of Kaup village in Udupi taluk.

The police said that accused Virupaksha obtained ambergris from a fisherman in Tamil Nadu. He joined the other accused to bring it in a clandestine manner to the city and sell it. Ambergris is used mainly in perfumes and it is in much demand.

Following a tip-off, the Konaje Police raided a place near Navodaya School in Balepuni village of Bantwal taluk and seized ambergris. The police said that they took permission from a local court to send the substance for tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, the police added.

This is the first time that the police here have seized ambergris. Two years ago, this banned substance was seized by the Uttara Kannada Police.