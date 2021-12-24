Six arrested for attempting to murder fish worker

The city police arrested six persons allegedly involved in hanging a fish worker upside down in a boat and assaulting him at the the harbour.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Konduru Polayya, 23, Avula Rajakumar, 26, Karpingari Ravi, 27, and Pralayakaveri Govindayya, 47, all from the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Katangari Manohar, 21, and Votukuri Jalayya, 30, both from Prakasam district district in Andhra Pradesh. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Thursday that the victim, identified as Vaila Sheenu, 32, a native of Prakasam district, had recently joined the fishing vessel John Shailesh-2 for work. On December 14, Sheenu joined his fellow fishermen for a party held before they left for deep sea fishing the next day.

On December 15 morning, the arrested persons questioned Sheenu over the absence of two mobile phones of the vessel crew. The arrested persons brought him to the fishing boat that was berthed at the harbour and hanged him upside down. Speaking a mix of Tamil and Telugu, the arrested persons allegedly assaulted Sheenu.

The assault was recorded by a fish worker on board and was uploaded on social media. The Mangaluru South Police Inspector Lokesh A.C. received the video clip on his mobile phone. He checked and found that the incident occurred in the Mangaluru fishing harbour.

Mr. Kumar said a team of Mangaluru South police traced Sheenu, who had taken shelter in his relative’s house in Karwar fearing further assault by the arrested persons.

On his complaint on December 21 , the Mangaluru South police arrested the six persons on Thursday for the offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307, 364, 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Kumar said the police have so far not found criminal antecedents of the arrested persons.