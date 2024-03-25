GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested for assualting an engineering student in Manipal

March 25, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal police on Monday, March 25, arrested six persons in connection with assaulting an engineering student on Saturday night (March 23) by tresspassing into the apartment in which he lived in Manipal.

Udupi police gave the names of the arrested as Rishith Hegde, 20, of Alevoor, Gagan Ganesh, 20, of Ulthoor, Kanishk Hegde, 20, of Bailoor, Karkala, Vidith Shetty, 19, of Udupi and Ankith Shetty, 20, of Ambalapady. The sixth one was a 17-year-old minor.

They faced the charges of assaulting a third year computer science student of an engineering college in Manipal.

Police said that the accused assaulted the student, Arush Kumar, in a lounge bar in Manipal on Saturday night over a trivial issue. Later, they followed him to his apartment at Ishwar Nagara in Manipal and assaulted him again. Police watched the footage of a CCTV camera installed at the apartment which had recorded the scene of six persons assaulting the student on the verandah.

Based on the inputs given by the student and the footage, police arrested the accused.

The accused had left the apartment when occupants of other rooms came to the rescue of Mr. Kumar.

Police registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 448, 323, 504, 506 read with 149 of IPC against the six accused.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.