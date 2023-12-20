Siribagilu Venkappayya memorial cultural auditorium to open in Kasaragod on December 26

December 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Siribagilu Venkappayya cultural auditorium, a cultural centre dedicated to promotion of Yakshagana, built by Siribagilu Venkappayya Samskrutika Pratishtana comprising of Yakshagana artistes, will be inaugurated at Siribagilu in Kasaragod district, Kerala on December 26.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Mayya, president of the Pratishtana, who is also the son of writer and researcher late Venkappayya, said the new auditorium has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. This included funds given by Karnataka Border Development Authority and some donors including Pattadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade, who has given ₹10 lakh.

Mr. Mayya, the main ‘Bhagawata’ of Dharmastala Yakshagana mela, said the new auditorium will be dedicated to preserve and conserve the traditional Yakshagana art form, which the Pratishtana has been doing since last 12 years. The auditorium has a museum that showcases the traditional headgear and costumes of Yakshagana. It has library that will feature, among others, four volumes of ‘Mareyalarada Mahanubhavaru’ book that gives details of 250 Yakshagana artistes since 1860.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana artiste Shruthakeerthiraja said the Prathistana has preserved recordings of workshops related to make-up and traditional dance forms in Tenkutittu Yakshagana forms, which can be used for research. Facilities for researchers were being increased, he said. The prathistana is already holding yakshagana classes at the auditorium. Regular workshops on different aspects of Yakshagana are being held, Mr. Shruthakeerthiraja said.

D. Veerendra Heggade will inaugurate the new auditorium on December 26. Kasaragod Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Edaneeru Mutt seer Sachidananda Bharathi will take part in the function.

Following the inauguration, renowned bhagawatas will render Yakshagana songs of Parthi Subba. In the evening artistes of Dharmastala Yakshagana Mela will stage “Nandi Nandini” Yakshagana at the venue, Mr. Mayya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.