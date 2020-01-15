Mangaluru

Siribagilu Venkappaiah Samskritika Bhavan cost estimated at ₹2 crore

Minister to lay its foundation stone on January 18 at Siribagilu in Kasaragod district

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism and Sugar C.T. Ravi will lay the foundation stone for the Siribagilu Venkappaiah Samskritika Bhavan at Siribagilu in Kasaragod district of Kerala on January 18.

The late Siribagilu Venkappaiah was a poet, writer and a critic, who had passed away about three decades ago.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday Ramakrishna Mayya, chairman, Siribagilu Venkappaiah Samskritika Prathisthana, said that the three-floor building is estimated to cost ₹2 crore.

Mr. Ravi has promised some financial grant from the Karnataka government from the border area development funds.

He said that once the building is ready, the foundation will offer free training to students and others in different aspects of Yakshagana including ‘himmela’, ‘mummela’ and ‘arthagarike’.

The bhavan will have a library related to Yakshagana, a museum and an information centre on Yakshagana. It will have a hall suitable to perform Yakshagana.

Mr. Mayya said that Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, will participate in the foundation stone laying function.

Related Topics Mangaluru
