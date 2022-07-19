Mangaluru

Siri Gramodyoga opens stall at Puttur Railway Station

The Sri Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe sales outlet that has come up at the Puttur Railway Station under Indian Railways One Station-One Product Scheme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 19, 2022 00:41 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 00:41 IST

Sri Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe recently opened its sales outlet on an experimental basis at the Puttur Railway Station under One Station-One Product Scheme of the Indian Railways.

The Railways has identified several stations in different zones under the scheme to promote local artisans and products. Local entrepreneurs, including self-help groups, were allowed to showcase their products by setting up stalls at concessional rates to promote the products.

Siri Gramodyoga, the brainchild of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, has been producing several local products, including organic food items, beverages, cloths, through women SHGs. The Gramodyoga has also applied for stalls in some other railway stations too.

