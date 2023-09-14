Single-window system in MCC, urban local bodies for clearing Ganesha Utsav applications

September 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

A single-window system for granting permission for the public Ganesha Chaturthi Utsavs will be set up in Mangaluru city and in other urban local bodies (ULBs). In the panchayats, the prevailing practice of seeking permission from the panchayats will continue, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, here on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting of officials to review preparations for the public Ganesha Utsavs in the district, Mr. Muhilan said the single-window system pertaining to Mangaluru city will be at the office of the Police Commissioner. A representative each from Mangaluru City Corporation and few other departments will be at the single-window facility to process the applications and issue permissions for venue of installation of Ganesha idol and also for immersion.

The same arrangements will be in place in all the ULBs. At the panchayats, organisers can continue with the practice of filing the application at the panchayats. The panchayats will grant clearances for issues pertaining to their jurisdiction and forward it to police station concerned for other permissions.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand said Ganesha idol immersion in the city will mainly happen in Mahamayee Pond, Sultan Battery and near Fisheries College Yekkur.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal asked MCC officials to ensure proper lighting at the places of immersion. The organisers should give prior intimation about the route of procession leading to the place of immersion. Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited should ensure there are no dangling power supply lines in the route.

Mr. Muhilan asked Commissioner of MCC and other ULBs to visit important places of immersion. They should ensure measures for safe immersion of idols. Flowers placed on the idols should be removed and no single use plastic should flow into the waterbody during immersion, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Santosh Kumar said Ganesha idols, including those placed at public places, in Dakshina Kannada are made of mud and there was no use of idols made of ‘plaster of Paris’, which is barred by the State government. Teams of MCC and ULBs are checking idols and seizing those made of plaster of Paris, he said.

Mr. Agrawal said a separate meeting with organisers of public Ganesha Utsavs will be held at his office on September 16.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, in-charge District Health and Family Welfare Officer C.M. Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) Sidharth Goyal, and DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar participated in the meeting.

