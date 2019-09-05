Mangaluru

Singer dies on stage

more-in

Konkani music composer and singer Jerry Bajjodi (51) died while performing at a music programme organised on the occasion of Ganeshostava at Bejai here on Tuesday night.

In a video of the programme that has gone viral in the social media, Bajjodi is seen collapsing on stage while singing the popular classic Kannada song ‘Aakshadinda Dharegilida Rambe’ from the film Chandanada Gombe. The Mangaluru East police said Bajjodi was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

Bajjodi has composed 60 songs and has brought out an album, Nach Bangara. He has staged four music programmes in Mangaluru and Mumbai.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Mangaluru
Mumbai
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2019 8:16:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/singer-dies-on-stage/article29336142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY