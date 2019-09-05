Singer dies on stage

Konkani music composer and singer Jerry Bajjodi (51) died while performing at a music programme organised on the occasion of Ganeshostava at Bejai here on Tuesday night.

In a video of the programme that has gone viral in the social media, Bajjodi is seen collapsing on stage while singing the popular classic Kannada song ‘Aakshadinda Dharegilida Rambe’ from the film Chandanada Gombe. The Mangaluru East police said Bajjodi was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

Bajjodi has composed 60 songs and has brought out an album, Nach Bangara. He has staged four music programmes in Mangaluru and Mumbai.