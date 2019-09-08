Sindhu Rupesh takes charge as DC

Sindhu B. Rupesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

She is the 129th DC of the district [from the British period when it was Canada district] and the second woman to hold the post. Sir Thomas Munro was the first Collector of Canara district, which came into existence in 1799.

Ms. Rupesh, who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, was among 20 IAS officers transferred by the State government on Friday evening. She was transferred after the resignation of the former Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S.

Mr. Senthil had handed over the charge to Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and proceeded on leave three days ago.

On Friday, Mr. Senthil tendered his resignation stating, among others, that it was unethical on his part to continue as civil servant when fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised.

Ms. Rupesh, a BE (Electronics and Communication) graduate from National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, had secured the 17th rank nationally in the Civil Services examination in 2011. The posting to Dakshina Kannada is her maiden stint as Deputy Commissioner.

Ranjani Srikumar was the other woman to be the DC of Dakshina Kannada. Ms. Srikumar was the DC of undivided Dakshina Kannada district between October 25, 1989, and April 2, 1990.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Rupesh said Dakshina Kannada was the second coastal district she will be working in. Overwhelmed with being the second women to be the DC of Dakshina Kannada, Ms. Rupesh said, “It really heartening to know about this fact. Though being a man or woman does not make much difference in administrative service, I want more women to be in this field.”

While not reacting to circumstances under which she has taken charge, Ms. Rupesh said she was having discussion with district heads of various departments. “I will continue with all works and take forward initiatives of my predecessors,” she said.