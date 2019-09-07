Sindhu is new DC

The government on Friday posted Sindhu B. Rupesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district. The appointment came along with 20 other IAS officers in the State.

Ms. Rupesh is currently the CEO of Udupi Zilla Panchayat.

The post of DK DC fell vacant after the resignation of S. Sasikanth Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer on Friday. The government order however mentioned that Ms. Roopesh was being posted in the vacancy created out of Mr. Senthil’s transfer.

New Udupi ZP CEO

Preeti Gehlot, Assistant Commissioner, Kumta Subdivision, Uttara Kannada, has been transferred as CEO of Udupi Zilla Panchayat.

She will replace Sindhu B. Rupesh, the present CEO of Zilla Panchayat, who has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district in the place of S. Sasikanth Senthil. Ms. Gehlot is an IAS officer of 2016 batch.