Simplify conditions to allow marriages and shopping: DYFI

‘Current norms almost impossible to follow’

The Democratic Youth Federation of India on Saturday said though the government had permitted solemnisation of marriages during the fortnight curfew, people were finding it hard to follow the conditions imposed for the same.

As such, there was a need to simplify the conditions and also allow shops selling marriage essentials, said DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla.

While permissions were being given only for marriages, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Udupi district organised the mehandi programme of his daughter’s marriage on Friday, thus indicating that different yardsticks were being applied to the common man and the powerful, he said in a statement here.

Mr. Katipalla said conditions, namely every guest at the marriage should get a pass producing his or her Aadhaar card and allowing only such persons to travel during curfew hours etc., were some of the conditions impossible to adhere to.

As such, the government should allow holding of marriages by adhering to existing COVID-19 guidelines without troubling the common man.

Added to these woes, the government has got closed commercial establishments which were essential to conduct a marriage. He urged the government to withdraw the pass system and allow at least 150 people to attend weddings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines besides allowing wedding shopping.

Mr. Katipalla alleged the mehandi programme at the Udupi Additional SP’s residence was conducted violating COVID-19 guidelines wherein many dignitaries, including the Udupi Deputy Commissioner attended the programme.

This was a shameful example indicating differential treatment to the powerful and the common man, he said urging the government to initiate stringent action against the Additional SP and others concerned.

Meanwhile a photograph of Udupi DC G. Jagadeesha attending the ceremony at the Additional SP’s programme without wearing a mask went viral on social media.

‘Not a public place’

However, Mr. Jagadeesha clarified that the programme was conducted at the residence of the Additional SP, next to his residence and it was not a public place.

About four to five close families attended the programme and he removed the mask for the sake of photograph, the DC added.