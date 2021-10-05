Simple Navarati at Mangaladevi

MANGALURU

The 10-day-long Navaratri festival at the Mangaladevi temple will be celebrated in a simple way this year too, without cultural programmes and food distribution.

Managing trustee of the temple P. Ramanand Hegde told reporters here on Tuesday that as per COVID-19 norms laid down by the district administration, they are not holding any cultural programme and food distribution during the festival which commences on October 7 and goes on till October 16. There will be no “Sante Elam” too. During the Rathotsava and Avabruta Mangalasnana, there will acceptance of aratis and fruits.

Mr. Hegde said that all other rituals will be held in the temple with strict compliance to norms. Traditional rituals such as Vidyarambha, under which children are initiated into learning, and “Tene” offering by some families, will be carried out on October 15 [Vijayadasami]. The Rathotsava on October 15 and Avabruta Mangalasnana the next day will see the participation of a few people. On all the 10 days, there will be bhajans by small groups of singers.

He and other temple trustees thanked Mangaluru Smart City Limited for the timely completion of road widening work between the temple and the First Railway Bridge. They also thanked the Mangaluru City Corporation for taking up lighting work in the area.