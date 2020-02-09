Silver jubilee sammelana of Konkani Academi

The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academi will hold its silver jubilee sahitya sammelana on February 22 and 23 in Karkala, Udupi district.
Academy chairman Jagadish Pai told reporters recently that the sammelana will inaugurated by Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi.
The honorary awards will be presented to Gokuldas Prabhu (Konkani literature), Argod Mohan Das Shenoy (Konkani art) and Vishnu Shabu Rane (Konkani folklore). Book awards will be presented to Vate Vayalem Ragata by Venkatesh Nayak (poem); Canaranth Padronado Ani Propagandacho Vivad by Fr. Piyus Fidalis Pinto (research), and Kathamruth by Clarence Donald Pinto (short stories), he said.
