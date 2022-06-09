Signboards erected to create awareness against river pollution

Hasiru Dala, APD Foundation, and other volunteers removed 33 tonnes of trash from Netravathi backwaters last year

With people resuming to litter the flanks of National Highway 66 between Adam Kudru Cross and Netravathi Bridge despite a month-long individual campaign by a green activist last year, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation on Wednesday installed 40 signboards along the stretch cautioning against littering.

Nagaraj Raghav Anchan of Hasiru Dala used to stand with a placard urging motorists not to throw garbage on the flanks of the highway near the Netravathi Bridge for over a month. During the time, Hasiru Dala, APD Foundation, Ullal City Municipal Council and others had removed over 33 tonnes of trash from the backwaters of Netravathi abutting NH 66.

The Dala and the Foundation observed World Ocean Day on Wednesday with the concept “Revitalisation — Collective Action for the Ocean” and installed the caution boards to create awareness against polluting the river by dumping waste. Inaugurating the event, Mayor Premananda Shetty appreciated last year’s efforts by the Dala and the Foundation in creating awareness and removing trash.

Appealing to people to stop littering the highway flanks, Mr. Shetty cautioned imposing ₹10,000 fine on those indulging in throwing trash. Fencing Netravathi Bridge Guard Walls to prevent suicide by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and installation of CCTV cameras has also prevented throwing of trash directly into the river by motorists.

Certificates were distributed to all volunteers who participated in the campaign.