Sighting Indian Otters in landlocked Malyadi bird sanctuary of Kundapur taluk surprises naturalists

Naturalists and birdwatchers visiting Malyadi bird sanctuary, formed out of the wetland of an abandoned clay quarry in Kundapur taluk, were in for a surprise on sighting a few Indian Otters in the waterbody.

The International Union of Conservation of Nature has listed the Indian Otter on the red list since 1996.

Located about 3.5 km on the right-hand side of Thekkatte junction on the Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 (between Udupi and Kundapur), the sanctuary has been home to several local and migratory birds for two decades.

Retired professor and wildlife photographer Lakshminarayana Upadhya from Kundapur, who has been visiting Malyadi for nearly two decades, told The Hindu there could three or four otters in the marshy land. Since they were shy animals, the actual number could not be ascertained, he said.

Asked how the otters could reach the marshy land without river connectivity, Prof. Upadhya said the government had released Varahi waters a couple of times to recently to recharge groundwater to the marshy land. Otters might have reached the spot during that time.

The sanctuary witnesses the arrival of various species of birds, including Egrets, Crested Larks, Little Cormorants, Spot Billed DuckS, Common Coots, Combed Ducks, Eurasian Teals etc.

Sighting of Indian Otters has added to the excitement of visitors and villagers.

Range Forest Officer Prabhakar Kulal, who worked in Kundapur Range till six months ago, said earlier the Indian Otter was seen in the backwaters of the Souparnika at places, including Anagalli, Vandse, Hemmady etc. They were found in groups of eight to 10.

Mr. Kulal said otters were sighted near Anejari-Kollur and in Halnadu (Varahi river). They were not reported to have been sighted elsewhere in Udupi district.

There could be around 50 otters in the waterbodies of Kundapur and Byndoor taluks, he said, adding Indian Otters were protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Prof. Upadhya said India has three of the 13 varieties of otters found across the globe. Those found in coastal rivers and mangroves were Eurasian Otters, he said.

The late naturalist Krishna Mohan, in one of his blogs, said the Malyadi waterbody was formed out of abandoned clay quarries that supplied soil for clay factories since 1968. After clay quarrying stopped following non-availability of soil in 2002, paddy fields got converted into wasteland holding rainwater almost till the next monsoon.

Succession of waterbodies had taken place in the quarry with advent of water lilies, utricularia, sedges, Lymnea, etc.