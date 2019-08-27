Siddaramaiah visiting Mangaluru

Former Chief Minister and leader of Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah will visit the flood-hit areas in the city and in Belthangady on August 31.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, MLC and President of Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee Harish Kumar said Mr. Siddaramaiah will arrive at the Mangaluru airport at 10 a.m. and proceed to Mandara area in Kudupu.

Then, Mr. Siddaramaiah will visit Aanaru in Charmadi Gram Panchayat which is among the worst-affected places in Bethangady taluk following flash floods. Mr. Siddaramaiah will visit Dharmasthala and return to Mangaluru around 4 p.m. to address Congress workers at the Town Hall.

Expressing his displeasure over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure in touring flood affected regions in the country, the former Minister B. Ramanath Rai said the State and the Union governments have failed in paying necessary compensation to flood affected families in Karnataka.