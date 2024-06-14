GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah to launch first phase of drinking water supply in Mangaluru Assembly constituency

Published - June 14, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru MLA and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Friday, June 14, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the first phase of drinking water supply to his constituency and lay the foundation stone for the second phase of work soon.

Mr. Khader told reporters here that the first phase of the 24-hour drinking water supply project from Netravathi was complete. A 70 lakh litre capacity single water tank was constructed for Ullal town. The Speaker recalled he had allocated ₹249 crore for the project being the urban development Minister earlier. In all, ₹386 crore was released for the drinking water project, added.

Speaking about other development works being undertaken in the constituency, Mr. Khader said the Abbakka Bhavana and the Beary Bhavana would get completed soon.

On sea erosion, Mr. Khader said the government would undertake the prevention and restoration work on the recommendations of the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka at Surathkal. Temporary prevention works were being undertaken this year in areas severely affected by erosion. The Uchhila-Batpady coast protection work would be executed on the NIT-K recommendations, he added.

Stating that there was a plan to build a cruise terminal near Someshwara, Mr. Khader said the Mumbai-Kochin cruise requires a halt at Mangaluru. The government has sent proposals in this regard to the Centre.

