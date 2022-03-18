Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar enough to smother Congress: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Development Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said notwithstanding Karnataka being one of the few states where Congress was still breathing, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar can effectively smother the party.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje who was BJP campaign in-charge in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the just concluded Assembly elections said, nobody else was required to drown Congress in Karnataka other than former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

The party, Ms. Karandlaje said, did not learn any lessons despite biting dust across the country after its ‘vote bank’ politics and ‘appeasement’ policies failed. It ruled Uttar Pradesh for about five decades and was like a King as the one ruling UP was able to hold the reigns at the Centre. The poll debacle has not taught any lessons to the party, she said.

Ms. Karandlaje said the ‘appeasement’ policy of the Congress was responsible for all the havoc being seen across the country. Congress’ mistakes has cost dearly for the country which cold be seen in Kashmir and Kerala, she said. People in Karnataka however would not allow Congress to make the State another Kashmir and would teach proper lesson to the party.