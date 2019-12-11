Siddaramaiah need not resign as CLP leader for ‘failure of people’: Khader

For the “failure of people” in re-electing legislators, who were disqualified, Siddaramaiah need not resign as leader of the Congress Legislative Party, said Mangaluru MLA and former Minister U.T. Khader here on Wednesday.

“Re-electing those who were disqualified for defection is the defeat of the people. They will repent later for re-electing them. There is no need for Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign for the failure of people,” he said, and added the party high command has not yet accepted his resignation.

He and other party activists were trying to convince Mr. Siddaramaiah to withdraw his resignation.

Mr. Khader said the party campaign for the byelections to 15 Assembly seats was conducted under the joint leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah and State party president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“All have worked together. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Rao should not take the blame for failure of the party in winning seats,” he said.

The MLA said he is among the members from the district Congress who will take part in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ protest rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on December 14. The rally is being held against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill and other policies of the Union government that are affecting people, he said.

The Bill, he said, was being brought by the Centre with an eye to get re-elected in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

People should not get into the trap of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s act of raising an emotional issue to get votes, he added.