Siddaramaiah must resign for fair probe into MUDA ‘scam’: Capt. Chowta

Published - October 02, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi’s decision to surrender 14 sites to MUDA, the former should resign to enable free and fair investigation into the allegation, said Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State general secretary Capt. Brijesh Chowta in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the BJP district party office, Capt. Chowta said the act of Ms. Parvathi does not absolve Mr. Siddaramaiah from the allegation, which is now being investigated by the Lokayukta police. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave sanction to investigate into complaints filed by Snehamayi Krishna and T.J Abraham. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered compliant against Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Giving respect to democratic values and tradition of the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah has to resign. When asked that the allegation does not hold water with return of sites, Capt. Chowta alleged the action seems to be taken following instructions of Congress high command. This follows the High Court upholding the Governor’s action and the ED registering the case against Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said similar to theft accused facing trial even after return of stolen property, Mr. Siddaramaiah should face trial. He said Congress leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, maligned the Governor for grant of sanction. Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza went ahead to say in Mangaluru that Congress activists will launch a movement, similar to the one in Bangladesh, for ouster of the Governor. The Mangaluru police has so far not registered the complaint against the MLC., he said.

