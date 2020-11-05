Siddaramaiah has made an immature statement: Karnik

BJP State executive and core committees meeting in city today

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will complete his term and there is no move in the party to change his leadership till the end of tenure of the present Assembly, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said here on Wednesday. The party is holding its State executive and core committee meetings here on Thursday.

Responding to a tweet by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday that he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) is “very confident” that as per information with him from Delhi, the BJP will change Mr. Yediyurappa after the byelection, Mr. Karnik said that the former Chief Minister has made an immature statement.

In his tweet, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the allegation of corruption, which he made against Mr. Yediyurappa, is among the other reasons for the BJP to think of changing its leadership in the State.

Mr. Karnik said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has made the statement probably thinking that he should not become politically irrelevant. “He (Mr. Siddaramaiah) is creating space for himself as his chair is shaking now.” The party is happy with the leadership of Mr. Yediyurappa, he said.

Referring to the BJP’s Thursday meetings, Mr. Karnik said that organisational matters of the party and strategies for bagging as many gram panchayats in the coming elections to the rural local bodies are likely to come up for discussion.

In addition, the impact of the results of byelections to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly segments are likely to be deliberated upon.

The party leaders are also expected to discuss matters related to COVID-19 management, Mr. Karnik said. Mr. Yediyurappa, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, will inaugurate the meetings at T.V. Ramana Pai Hall at 10.15 a.m.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Govind Karjol and national general secretary C.T. Ravi will be among the leaders who will participate in the meetings.