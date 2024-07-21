Siddaramaiah has given wrong information to Assembly, says V. Sunil Kumar

Karkala MLA and State General Secretary of the BJP V. Sunil Kumar said on Sunday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given wrong information to the Legislative Assembly by making false allegations against him over Karkala’s Parashurama Theme Park project.

Mr. Kumar said in a statement that the Chief Minister alleged in the Assembly that there was a scam of ₹11 crore relating to the project. In reality, the State government has released only ₹6 crore to the project. “Mr. Siddaramaiah should feel ashamed for giving wrong information,” the MLA, who was a former Energy Minister, said.

Mr. Kumar said that the Congress leaders are building a wrong narrative for a year by projecting that there was a scam relating to the project. The leaders of the grand old party do not want tourism to flourish in Udupi district. It has become a habit for the Congress leaders to launch negative publicity during the Assembly sessions. It is only for deriving political advantage.

The government has already ordered for a CID investigation into the alleged scam. But there has been no headway in the matter. If the government is not satisfied, it can order a CBI inquiry into the said scam or it can constitute a special investigation team (SIT), the MLA said.

Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is now caught between the MUDA imbroglio and Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. Hence he has raised theme park project matter to divert the attention.