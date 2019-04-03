Siddaramaiah govt., coalition partners acted against Muslims: Manippady

Blaming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government in the State for dragging its feet on implementing his report on encroachment of Wakf property, the former State Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady said here on Tuesday that the two governments have acted against the interests of Muslims.

Talking to reporters at the BJP election office, Mr. Manippady, who is the joint spokesperson of the State BJP unit, said that it was the BJP government that enacted laws in May 2013 to recover Wakf property after he submitted his report. The Congress government failed to place his report before both the Houses of the State Legislature after which S.K. Kantha filed a contempt petition in the High Court of Karnataka.

Mr. Manippady said that the State government filed a review petition before the High Court and it was dismissed.

The government then filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court which dismissed it on March 15, 2019.

Mr. Manippady said that the State government has no other option now but to place his report before the two Houses of the Legislature.

On the lack of representation for Muslims in the Lok Sabha polls from the BJP, Mr. Manippady said that Muslim members of the BJP are not yet ready to face elections.