Siddaramaiah government should not continue with hate politics, says MLC

January 29, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party carried out a protest in front of the district party office in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29, against the replacement of saffron flag with the National flag on the flag post of a temple in Keragodu in Mandya district on Sunday.

Addressing the protestors, Mangaluru BJP in-charge K. Uday Kumar Shetty said the Congress government is unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of devout Hindus. Mandya district administration, under directions of the State government, forcefully lowered the saffron flag in front of the temple, which was uncalled for, he said.

K. Pratapsimha Nayak, MLC, accused the State government of placing restrictions on Hindu activists for placing banners, flexes, and raising flags. “This shows the anti-Hindu sentiment of Congress,” he said and asked Siddaramiah government not to continue with hate politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

District BJP president-designate Satish Kumpala said if the government does not allow the hoisting of saffron flag at Keragodu, then BJP will take up a campaign to put up saffron flags outside houses across the state.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Y. Bharath Shetty, Bhagirathi Murulya, Umanath Kotian and Harish Poonja, MLAs, and BJP District president Sudarshan Moodbidri participated in the protest.

Mandya Chalo

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said a ‘Mandya Chalo’ call asking Hindus to come to Mandya with saffron flags will be given if the State government does not permit the hoisting of saffron flag outside the temple in Keragodu. In a statement, Mr. Suvarna said the action of the Congress government in removing the saffron flag has hurt Hindus and the Congress will get a befitting reply in the coming days. The action of removing the saffron flag was in continuation of Government’s policy to appease a section of the society, he said.

VHP condems

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dakshina Karnataka Pranta joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell also condemned the action of the State government and said VHP will carry out a State-wide campaign to have saffron flags outside house if it does not come up outside the temple in Keragodu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.