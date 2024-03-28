ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah failed to manage economy of Karnataka, alleges MLC

March 28, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has failed to manage the economy of Karnataka, BJP MLC Pratap Simha Nayak alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) of Karnataka under the Congress rule has for the first time fell below the national average of GDP. In 2021-22, the SGDP of Karnataka was at 9.8% while the country’s GDP stood at 9.1%. Karnataka’s SGDP stood at 8.1% while the country’s GDP was at 7.2% during 2022-23. But in 2023-24, the MLC said the State’s SGDP fell to 6.6% while the country’s GDP was at 7.3%.

“This indicates that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who boasts himself as an economic expert as he presented 15 State Budgets, has failed to manage the economy,” Mr. Nayak alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Chief Minister to cover up his failure is blaming the Union government in the matter relating to devolution of taxes, drought, and flood relief.

Mr. Nayak alleged that the State government has not been able to achieve 40% of the target of the projects announced in the Budget for 2023-24.

The State government did not increase the limit of zero per cent interest based farm loan from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh as promised and did not release ₹1,200 crore due to dairy farmers as incentive. “This shows that the State has gone bankrupt,” Mr. Nayak said. He said that under the devolution of taxes the then UPA government released ₹81,000 crore to Karnataka from 2004 to 2014. In the next 10 years after the NDA took over, the State got ₹2.36 lakh crore from the Union government, he said.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US