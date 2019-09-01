Siddaramaiah asks Cong. workers to be prepared for midterm polls

Asking Congress workers to be prepared to face midterm Assembly elections at any time, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday exuded confidence on the party returning to power with absolute majority in the State.

Addressing a convention of party workers at Town Hall, the former Chief Minister said the BJP government could collapse any time.

Calling Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa an “ollada shishu” (an unwanted baby) for the BJP high command, he said the saffron party has chosen three Deputy Chief Ministers to “control” Mr. Yediyurappa. Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that Congress workers need not be disheartened over the setback the party received in this year’s Lok Sabha election.

The voting pattern for Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban and rural local body polls always vary, and the party’s efforts to bring back the “glory of the Congress” in the State should begin from Dakshina Kannada, he said.

The former Chief Minister also said the BJP had returned to the power in the State through horse-trading. He added that he wanted to know why the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax officials were not looking into that matter.

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP was playing up sentimental issues in the country and had used them to retain power at the Centre.

But this strategy can no longer continue, he said, adding that the party had no belief or respect for democratic principles. He also alleged that the central investigation agencies were now “puppets” in the hands of the Union government.