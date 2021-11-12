Siddaramaiah asked to provide information on bitcoin scam

BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik says Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar are just issuing plain statements.

MANGALURU

12 November 2021

He should clarify the role of Nalapad Haris and Darshan Lamani in it: Karnik

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah should stop issuing bland statements about involvement of BJP leaders in the bitcoin scam and instead comment on the kin of Congress legislators whose names figure in the charge-sheet filed against the main accused in the scam, said State BJP spokesperson and former MLC Ganesh Karnik here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Karnik said that Mr. Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar are just issuing plain statements pointing fingers at BJP leaders said to be associated with the main accused, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, while remaining silent on Congress MLA N.A. Haris’ son Nalapad Haris and the former MLA Rudrappa Lamani’s son Darshan Lamani whose names figure in the statement of Srikrishna Ramesh annexed in the charge-sheet filed by Bengaluru’s K.G. Nagar Police.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar should first clarify about the role of Nalapad Haris and Darshan Lamani in the scam,” Mr. Karnik said. Mr. Nalapad Haris and Srikrishna Ramesh were accused in the case registered in 2018 over a fight between two groups in a hotel. “There is strong suspicion that this case was hushed up by the then Siddaramaiah Government to prevent matters of bitcoin scam from becoming public,” Mr. Karnik said.

Mr. Karnik said that the State Government has made it clear that the bitcoin scam will be investigated in a transparent manner and whosoever involved in it will be booked.

“If Mr. Siddaramaiah is responsible, he should provide information about the scam to the police rather than issue statements to paint the government in a poor manner,” he said.