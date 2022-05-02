SI, constables booked for abetting suicide of colleague in Udupi

Rajesh Kunder was found dead at the SSLC answer sheet evaluation centre in Adi Udupi on April 29 where he had been posted along with two other police constables

Udupi police have booked a sub-inspector of police and two constables for abetment to suicide of 42-year-old District Armed Reserve (DAR) Head Constable Rajesh Kunder.

Rajesh Kunder was found dead at the SSLC answer sheet evaluation centre in Adi Udupi on April 29 where he had been posted along with two other constables. Based on a complaint by his wife, the police had registered a case of unnatural death.

The police said, on April 30, Ganesh, one of the other constables posted at the evaluation centre, found in his bag a note apparently written by Kunder. The note mentions Kunder’s HC (head constable) number. In the note, Kunder reportedly alleged harassment by Gangolli Police Sub-Inspector Nanja Naik, two Gangolli police station constables Umesh and Ashfaq, and another policeman, which forced him to end his life. The name of the fourth policemen was not mentioned in the note, police said.

Two months ago, Rajesh had an argument with Umesh and Ashfaq over duty roster. He was unhappy with the duty timing allotted to him. Following an inquiry, Rajesh was suspended. He was reinstated on April 28, a day before he ended his life.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said, “We have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code against the three police personnel (who are named in the note). We are sending the letter to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis. Police need to gather evidence for a case under Section 306.”

Among the evidence that the police are looking into include recordings of the conversations Kunder had with the Udupi police control room over unauthorised absence of constables Umesh and Ashfaq, and about the threat to his life from the two constables.