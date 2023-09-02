ADVERTISEMENT

Shyamala Madhav to deliver lecture at St. Aloysius College today

September 02, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned Kannada writer and translator from Mumbai Shyamala Madhav will deliver a lecture at St. Aloysius College here on Saturday on the life and contributions of her great grandfather the late Sardar Uchchila Aloysius Kannappa, who was an eminent writer, scholar, and publisher.

She will deliver the lecture under the ‘Through My Window’ series of programmes organised by Sahitya Akademi, Delhi, at 3.30 p.m. in Gelge Hall in the college. The Akademi has organised the programme in association with Konkani Writers and Artists Association of Mangaluru, a release said.

