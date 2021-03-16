Shuttle buses to resume services today

Private bus owners operating shuttle services in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday decided to resume services on Tuesday after suspending them for a day opposing compulsory levy of toll on buses operated through Hejmady village road.
As cautioned last week, bus owners did not operate services on Monday that put hundreds of people to inconvenience. By afternoon, Navayuta Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., officials and representatives of Kinnigoli Valaya Bus Malakara Sangha organised a meeting to resolve the issue.
Sangha president Durgadas Hegde, who is also vice-president of Canara Bus Owners Association, told The Hindu that the toll management authorities agreed to offer 60% discount in toll to private shuttle buses operating through the Hejmady village road to different destinations. Bus owners too agreed to the proposal and decided to resume their services on Tuesday, he said.
Shuttle bus owners had opposed the erection of toll gate on the village road claiming that it was illegal; however, villagers had agreed to the move as it prevented unauthorised movement of heavy vehicles inside the village to avoid toll payment at the main toll plaza.
