Shun sedentary lifestyle, junk food to avoid breast cancer: professor

24 October 2021 00:19 IST

‘Among urban women, one in every 28 is diagnosed with it’

Sedentary lifestyle coupled with consumption of junk food has been the reason for high occurrence of breast cancer among urban women, where one in every 28 is diagnosed with the disease, said K. Sangeetha, Associate Professor in OBG with Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences, Mukka.

Speaking at a awareness programme, organised at St. Agnes PU College here, Dr. Sangeetha said the prevalence of breast cancer among rural women was comparatively less, one in 60, because of their lifestyle.

Only about 15% of cancer cases could be attributed to genetic reasons while the rest are acquired from lifestyle, she cautioned.

Addressing PU girls, Dr. Sangeetha asked them to shun junk food and develop healthy food habits, including consuming more green vegetables and fruits. They were also in a position to spread awareness about breast cancer, she said, coaxing them to spread the message. Women in the 25-50 age group were the most affected, she said.

Dr. Sangeetha said identification of breast cancer at its initial stage could prevent its further spread while the patient would have to be under palliative care once it crosses the fourth stage. Self-diagnosis was the best method where women should check their breasts with their palms by palpating them at least once in a month. If they find lumps in their breasts, they should immediately consult a specialist, she said. Besides examining their armpits, women should also be cautious about nipple discharge and report the same to the doctor.

It could be treated and cured, Dr. Sangeetha said urging women not to go for non-evidence based medical system for treatment. The affected need not worry about removal of breast/s as technologies were available to remove cancer tissues/ cells without affecting the surface or skin, she said.