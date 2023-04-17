April 17, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rain water harvesting crusader and Executive Editor of Adike Pathrike, a Kannada farm monthly, Shree Padre suggested that water scarcity in urban areas in the coastal belt can be solved in two years by harvesting rain water on a mission mode by adopting site specific methods.

At a meet-the-press organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru on April 17 on ‘Ways to address water scarcity by harvesting rain water’, he said that contamination of open wells by sewage and other pollutants is a problem in urban areas. Individuals, institutions and large establishments could construct tanks to store clean rain water, which can be used for drinking and cooking whenever there is scarcity. The storage tanks need not be underground. They can be built on the ground level, depending on the site.

A storage tank with a capacity of 5,000 litres will suffice to meet the demands of an average family. Large establishments can go for bigger storage tanks depending on their need. Mangaluru City Corporation can use its underground reservoirs for storing rain water.

“A social will and mission mode approach is needed to harvest rain water,” he said.

Mr. Padre said that supplying water through tankers during summer is not a sign of development. “There is no meaning in calling Mangaluru a smart city when water is being supplied through tankers during summer.”

The senior journalist reiterated the need to open ‘rain centres’ in each district to enlighten people on rain water harvesting and display success stories. They should include demonstration units. The centres should be able to guide people on rain water harvesting. They can be set up in public-private partnership.

Mr. Padre said, “If a drop of water is wasted per second in a tap, it amounts to a loss of 50 litres of water a day.”

He highlighted the need to rejuvenate open wells, ‘madakas’ (traditional rain water harvesting structures) and open tanks to address water scarcity. Constructing re-charge wells and building percolation pits also help to harvest rain water.