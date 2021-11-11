Show-cause notice to NHAI official for skipping road safety meeting

‘Remove black spots on NHs in two months’

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday directed issuance of show-cause notice to the project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Mangaluru, for not attending the district road safety committee meeting, despite being informed about it.

Chairing the meeting at Rajatadri, Manipal, Mr. Rao also directed the NHAI and National Highways Division of the State Public Works Department to eliminate all 34 black spots identified on national highways within two months. The Regional Transport Officer, police officers concerned, and NHAI officials should visit these spots again and submit a report on corrective measures. They should take all necessary steps to ensure safety of road users by erecting necessary direction boards, safety warnings, etc.

He also stated that agencies involved in road construction should provide all facilities for the smooth commute of vehicles during the construction stage itself.

The DC asked the police and the Transport Department to train one teacher each in every school and college on road safety measures so that the teachers would impart the same to students.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana directed the NHAI and the NH officials to remove all construction material and debris on the flanks of national highways forthwith. Such material remain dumped on highway flanks thereby causing many accidents, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the department has registered 48,000 traffic violation cases from January to September in the district and collected ₹2.26 crore fine, he added.

RTO Gangadhar and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, chairing the district transport authority meeting, Mr. Rao said the authority would redress public complaints on transport issues at the earliest.

Social worker Sudhir Kanchan Shiriyar urged the authority to provide more KSRTC bus services to rural areas and cancel permits of private bus operators who do not ply buses in rural areas.

Shashidhar from Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha demanded roll back of bus fares in view of diesel price reduction and urged the authority to direct KSRTC to reintroduce Manipal-Mangaluru bus services.