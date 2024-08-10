Show-case notices issued to NHAI and PWD for not submitting reports on safety of bridges on highways

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Saturday, August 10, issued show-cause notices to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) for not submitting reports on the stability and safety of bridges on highways in the district.

The notices were issued to the Director of Mangaluru Project Office of the NHAI and the Executive Engineer of the PWD, Dakshina Kannada.

The Deputy Commissioner issued the notices at a meeting called by him to discuss the matters related to safety of roads and stability of bridges.

The departments were instructed to submit reports on the stability and safety of bridges on national and State highways and major district roads. Notwithstanding this, the two departments did not submit the reports. The district administration will not make any compromise with the safety of bridges and roads, the Deputy Commissioner told at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner was unhappy that the Project Director of NHAI did not have clarity on when the new bridge across the Phalguni will be completed as the bridge works have come to a standstill. The NHAI has not taken any measures for long on strengthening the stability of old bridges (two) on which traffic is allowed now, he said.

The departments concerned were instructed to submit the reports on the stability of bridges by conducting a joint survey with the local bodies and police at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority recently, the release said.

In the meeting conducted on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the departments to submit the reports within 24 hours.