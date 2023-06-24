ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shourya’ emergency response team scheme to be expanded across Karnataka soon, says SKDRDP Executive Director

June 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Besides engaging in emergency response during calamities, the volunteers also engage in social service activities

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade addressing Shourya emergency response team volunteers at Dharmasthala.

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) that is overseeing functioning of “Shourya” emergency response teams, has plans to extend the scheme to all taluks in Karnataka by roping in over 20,000 volunteers, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath.

On the occasion of “Shourya” completing three years of its service this year, Dr. Manjunath, in a statement, said the scheme was conceptualised by Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade couple as a first responder to calamities at the local-level and to aid government emergency response forces. At present, Shourya teams were functional in 74 taluks of 18 districts with 9,480 volunteers and the same would be expanded across Karnataka in the coming days.

Besides training the volunteers, the project has also been providing emergency response equipment to all teams that were geared up to work in any emergency, including the rainy season.

Over 1 lakh activities

Project Regional Director Vivek V. Pais said the volunteers were being trained by the Karnataka Fire Force and Emergency Services Department as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Every taluk unit has 100-200 volunteers who besides emergency response works, also engage in social service activities. The teams have so far conducted 98,600 emergency works and 54,860 service activities amounting to 6.17 lakh man hours, he said.

Other departments, including home guards, health, education, forest, agriculture, veterinary services and fisheries, too have joined volunteers’ training activity wherein 282 training camps were conducted. They were being trained in the use of safety equipment, life saving, fire fighting etc. This year, 2,860 volunteers from 26 taluks were trained. Certificates and uniforms too were given to volunteers. The 285 service units were being managed by as many unit representatives and coordinators while 52 units were provided with equipment worth ₹85 lakh. Eight quick response teams too were functional.

Social service

Volunteers also get engaged in various social service activities, including cleanliness drives, afforestation, alcohol deaddiction etc. They have restored 48 damaged houses and built 216 new houses under Hemavathi V. Heggade’s ‘Vatsalya’ scheme, Mr. Pais said.

