Short film Vrushti wins first place in Alva’s Arena

July 01, 2022 00:10 IST

The short film Vrushti directed by Nishith Shetty has won the first place in the national level short film competition Alva’s Arena, conducted by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Alva’s College.

Awards for the winners were distributed at Alva’s Arena-2022 on Thursday at Kuvempu Auditorium in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri. Ajji Mane won the second place and Maathu Kathe won third place in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best direction award was given to Appayya Clinic and the best editing award was won by the team July 6, 2021. The best cinematography award was given to the short film Mouna. Short film ‘nusuya won the Best Actor award.

Eom