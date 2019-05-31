Shobha Yatre: Change in traffic flow

The police have made changes in traffic flow for the ‘Shobha Yatre’ procession to be held at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on June 1. The procession will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it will begin from Jodu Katte, pass through Lions Circle, Old Diana Circle, K.M. Road, Triveni Circle, Service Bus Stand, Shiribeedu Junction, City Bus Stand, Kalsank, Vidyodaya School Road and culminate at Car Street.

When the procession is in progress, all buses from city and service bus stands towards Mangaluru, Katapady, Ambalpady, should use Shiribeedu, Bannanje, Karavali route and reach Ambalpady. All vehicles coming from Mangaluru to Udupi should use Ambalpady-Karavali Junction route to enter the city. The two-way road from Jodu Katte to Triveni Circle will be converted into a one-way.

When the procession reaches Shiribeedu Junction, all vehicles coming from Kundapur to Udupi should use the Karavali, Ambalpady, Brahmagiri, Jodu Katte route.

Vehicles from Kundapur to Manipal should use the Ambagilu – Kalsank route and reach Manipal. Vehicles coming from Mangaluru should use the Kinnimulki, Swagat Gopura, Jodu Katte route to enter Udupi.

The procession will move on the right side of the Shiribeedu-Kalsank Road.

When the procession reaches city bus stand, vehicles from Manipal to Udupi should use the SKM Junction-Beedinagudde-Chitpady-Mission Compound-Lions Circle Road to reach Udupi.