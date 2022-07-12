Shobha urges govts to build permanent protection walls to prevent sea erosion

Instead of ad hoc protection walls using boulders, groynes could prevent the erosion, Union Minister of State says

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje visiting sea erosion-affected Mulur village in Kaup taluk of Udupi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said she has appealed to the Central and State governments to construct permanent sea erosion protection walls, like groynes built along the Trasi-Maravanthe stretch, at vulnerable locations along the Karnataka coast.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to sea erosion hit areas in Mulur in Kaup taluk, Ms. Karandlaje who is also the MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, said conventional protection walls using huge boulders were being regularly built; however, sea erosion occurs either at places where no wall exists or at places where they were weak. Therefore, there was a need to build permanent protection walls, she stressed.

Covering the entire coastal Karnataka with permanent protection walls in the meanwhile could cost a fortune; it needs support from everyone, Ms. Karandlaje said adding that a scientifically built protection wall horizontally into the sea not only prevents sea erosion, but also helps prevent ingress of salt water into agricultural fields abutting the Arabian Sea.

Udupi district witnessed enhanced erosion this year compared to last year as the coastal region received heavy rainfall in July. While the Monsoon was weak in June, it aggravated this month amplifying the erosion. Properties and infrastructure worth over Rs. 30 crore were damaged so far in the district. “I have spoken to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who have assured us of releasing funds in phases to compensate the loss,” she said.

Crop loss was yet to be estimated as paddy fields are still inundated in floodwaters. Within a week, water logging may reduce, she said adding the loss would be assessed thereafter by the government.

Later, the Minister visited the flood-affected Giliyar village near Kota in Brahmavara taluk where she met people whose houses were damaged in the heavy rains. After visiting flooded paddy fields, Ms. Karandlaje assured that the government would pay Rs. 5 lakh compensation for owners of completely damaged houses and Rs. 2 lakh for partially damaged houses.

Visiting flooded paddy fields, Ms. Karandlaje said transplanted paddy was affected to a large extent in the district causing much loss to farmers. The loss would be assessed once the floods recede and the district administration would conduct a survey for the purpose before paying the compensation.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and other officials accompanied the Minister.