Shobha urges Amit Shah to expand NIA’s working to curb fundamentalist forces

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 03, 2022 00:50 IST

Minister Shobha thanks Amit Shah for handing over the probe of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder to NIA

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday, August 2, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and urged him to expand the ambit of National Investigation Agency working to curb fundamentalist forces in coastal Karnataka. Thanking Mr. Shah for handing over the probe of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder to NIA, Ms. Karandlaje urged the Home Minister to ensure that the perpetrators of crime get exemplary punishment, said a statement from her office. Advertisement Advertisement Ms. Karandlaje appraised the Home Minister about the radical and fundamentalist activities taking place in coastal Karnataka bordering Kerala. She said radical Islamist forces were transgressing into Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru to commit heinous crimes against Sangh Parivar activists. The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP also urged Mr. Shah to expand the ambit of working of the NIA office in Bengaluru to keep tab on fundamentalist activities in the coastal region, pre-empt Islamic terror and fast-track investigation in the coastal region. Mangaluru, because of its proximity to Kerala, was fast becoming a fertile ground for ‘jihadi’ forces even as security agencies in the past had exposed modules operating out of Mangaluru.

