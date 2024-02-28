Shobha seeks NIA probe into ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan raising issue

February 28, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan raising incident in the Vidhana Soudha corridors in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, the Minister wondered how several men entered the Vidhana Soudha when there was security arrangements for the Rajya Sabha elections and entry was restricted for those without pass.

She said that Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasser Hussain should be interrogated. ‘‘I will write a letter to the Union Home Minister to investigate the matter through the NIA. The Congress is trying to divide the nation,” she said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allows anybody inside the corridors of Vidhana Soudha to appease some section of people. The truth will come out if the NIA probes this matter of pro-Pakistan sloganeering,” she added.

Earlier she released the Bharath rice at ₹29 per kg near Adi Udupi Market area.

