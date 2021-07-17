Shobha seeks details on projects awaiting nod

Mangaluru

17 July 2021 00:41 IST

She says she will try to get them approved

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday asked the Udupi district administration to give her a list of projects pending approval from the Union government and she will try to get them approved at the earliest by discussing the matters with the Ministers concerned.

Speaking through a video conference from Delhi, Ms. Karandlaje, who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, particularly sought details on projects which required approvals under the Sagar Mala scheme.

The Minister said that she has discussed the proposal of building a port at an estimated cost of ₹130 crore at Uppunda with the Minister concerned.

She asked the administration to take enough steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Udupi. Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told the Minister that the administration has sought funds from the Union government to restore the infrastructure facilities damaged owing to the natural calamities.

Estimated losses

The losses have been estimated at ₹110 crore. In that ₹99 crore loss was owing to sea erosion alone. The administration is preparing a 50-bed ICU facility to treat children in case of the third wave of COVID-19.