Shobha Karandlaje visits Praveen Nettaru’s family

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje consoling the father of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru Shekhar Poojar at Nettaru near Bellare in Sullia taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 31, 2022 23:50 IST

She hands over cheque, her monthly salary and emoluments to the bereaved family

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday visited the family of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at his residence in Nettaru near Bellare, Sullia taluk, and consoled the bereaved family. Handing over a cheque for ₹5 lakh, her monthly salary and emoluments amount to the family, Ms. Karandlaje promised that the governments will bring to book the perpetrators of the crime. Advertisement Advertisement The Union Minister had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah the very next day of the murder urging him to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Speaking to reporters, she said that a comprehensive probe is needed to ascertain whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the murder and find out groups involved in it. As the State government has handed over the probe to the NIA, it is expected that the investigation gets completed very soon, she added.

