Shobha Karandlaje to lead Janashirvada Yatre in Udupi

The Janashirvada Yatre to introduce the newly-inducted ministers to the Union Cabinet will start in Udupi district on Wednesday with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje leading it.

With the Prime Minister being unable to introduce the new Ministers to the Parliament in the recently-concluded sessions owing to disturbances, the party had asked the Ministers to undertake Janashirvada Yatre across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Monday, Udupi District BJP President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said Ms. Karandlaje would arrive in the district on Wednesday evening at Hebri. The district BJP would welcome her. The convention would be held at Town Hall in Udupi along with launching of several schemes at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Ms. Karandlaje, Ministers and legislators from the district and party workers would attend, he said.

Before the Town Hall programme, Ms. Karandlaje would visit Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt and meet the seers. After the programme, the Minister will visit Brahmavara at 2 p.m. and Kundapura at 3 p.m. to inaugurate the new oxygen plant at the taluk hospital, he said.