Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into Shivamogga murder

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder of a right wing activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, a copy of which was released to the media, Ms. Karandlaje said that it appears that there is a huge conspiracy behind the murder.

Ms. Karandlaje, who is a Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, said that activists working in Hindu organisations were murdered earlier too in the State. In one such case, “it has been established that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the murder of Hindu activist Rudresh in Bengaluru,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a video message from Uttar Pradesh, where she is in an election campaign, the Minister said that the Government should release compensation to Harsha’s family. “The Government should entrust the investigation of the murder to the NIA. I will also speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this,” she added.