Shobha Karandlaje releases new dwarf coconut variety and two hybrid cocoa varieties developed by CPCRI

March 11, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KUKKE SUBRAHMANYA

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje released a new dwarf coconut variety named ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ and two new hybrid varieties of cocoa developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at a farmers’ meet organised by the institute at its Kidu Research Station, near here, in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, March 11.

One of the cocoa varieties released is tolerant to black pod rot which is high in high rainfall regions of Karnataka and Kerala.

According to K. Balachandra Hebbar, Director, CPCRI, ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ variety is ideal for tender coconut and copra production. The variety starts flower 30-36 months after planting. Its fruits are large-sized, oblong, and green in colour. Its tender nut water content is 431 ml and the copra content is around 186 grams with an oil content of 64.5%. The variety yields 108 to 130 nuts per palm every year under good management. It is recommended for cultivation in Karnataka and Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The variety is best suited for producing tender coconuts,” he said.

Coca varieties

The coca varieties – VTL CH I and VTL CH II – released have high fat and nutrient contents, he said.

The VTL CH I is a high yielder and can be cultivated as an inter-crop both in arecanut and coconut plantations. It is suitable for traditional Karnataka and Kerala belts and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also, he said.

The VTL CH II is also a high yielder. It is tolerant to black pod rot which is high in high rainfall region. It is suitable for Karnataka and Kerala. We will also release it for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The yield of both the varieties is 1.5 kg to 2.5 kg dry bean per tree per year, the Director said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.