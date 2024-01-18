GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shobha Karandlaje participates in temple cleaning work in Udupi

The cleaning work has been undertaken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to clean every place of worship ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22

January 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje led the cleaning work of Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Bannanje, ahead of the consecration of Lord Rama in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, on Thursday, January 18, in Udupi.

The cleaning work was being undertaken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to clean every place of worship ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22. She said the Prime Minister wanted every place of worship in the country to sport a clean look. As such the cleaning work was undertaken at the Bannanje temple. More temples would be cleaned during these days, she added.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Karandlaje said Ayodhya was a small town a couple of years ago. With the construction of the Ram Mandir, the small town has now expanded into a large city with wide roads, an airport, redeveloped Railway Station and other infrastructure.

Ms. Karandlaje said Ram is everyone’s Lord who does have neither caste nor religion. Some political parties that were indulging in the vote bank politics have been discrediting Lord Rama, she alleged. While many political leaders were keen on attending the consecration ceremony, they were staying away for political reasons. All those who have opposed Lord Ram and the Ram Temple would visit Ayodhya after the Lok Sabha elections to have his Darshan, she added.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, and others were present.

Meanwhile in Mangaluru, BJP Karnataka Secretary Capt. Brijsh Chowta led a group of volunteers in cleaning the Brahma Baidarkala Garodi in Kankanadi on Thursday.

